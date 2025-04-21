C.J. Doyle to Newsmax: King Charles Sympathetic to Pope, Faith

King Charles, with his words of sadness over the death of Pope Francis, came as little surprise, C.J. Doyle, the executive director of the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts, told Newsmax Monday.

"King Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, was probably the most sympathetic figure in modern times in the British royal family to the Catholic faith," Doyle said on "National Report." "He would make the sign of the cross in public. He would attend Catholic Masses, which is something that no member of the royal family had done before."

The king, early Monday said he is "most deeply saddened" about the death of Pope Francis, and sent his "most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve."

King Charles and Queen Camilla met with Pope Francis on a state visit to Italy earlier this month, and said they remembered the visit with "particular affection, reports the BBC.

"It's edifying and it's wonderful, but it's in a way it's not a surprise because he has a history of this kind of affinity and sympathy for the faith," said Doyle. "So we thank him for that. It's a very gracious thing for him to do indeed."

Meanwhile, the faithful are praying for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis, said Doyle.

"We're also praying that the Holy Spirit will enlighten the minds and as the prayer goes, kindle the hearts of the cardinal electors, 135 of them who will choose the successor," said Doyle.

He anticipated that it would take about two weeks for a successor to be elected, as has happened in the elections of other popes in recent memory.

"We're probably looking at a conclave sometime in the next two to 2 to 3 weeks," Doyle said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com