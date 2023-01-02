Dr. Matthew Bunson to Newsmax: 'On the Surface,' Benedict and Francis Contrast

Dr. Matthew Bunson, a senior fellow at the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology, told Newsmax that "on the surface," the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI appeared to contrast with Pope Francis.

Speaking with "Eric Bolling: The Balance" on Monday, Bunson says, "on the surface, there seems to be a real marked contrast between the two of them. Benedict was retiring. He has the reputation, certainly in some quarters, of being a conservative. Pope Francis, unfairly I think, in some quarters is described as a liberal."

"One of the things that's striking, though," Bunson adds, "is that the two of them actually, over the last nine years, had a very good working relationship — a great deal of respect for each other — partly because Pope Francis could lean on Pope Benedict knowing that he was literally the only person on the face of the Earth who could appreciate exactly what it is to be the pope — to be the Vicar of Christ — the head of the Catholic Church."

Bunson pointed out that while some considered themselves a follower of Benedict or a follower of Francis, for the two popes, the theologian says, they "rejected" such positions. Instead, Bunson says, "as we saw throughout his retirement, Pope Benedict was very clear in saying that Pope Francis was his pope. Did he agree with every decision that Francis made? Certainly not. But as a loyal Catholic, as a faithful Catholic, Benedict understood who was pope."

On Saturday, the Vatican announced the death of Benedict. He was 95. Benedict will be interred Monday at St. Peter's Basilica. Pope Francis will attend the Pope emeritus' funeral Mass on Thursday.

