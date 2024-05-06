Pollster to Newsmax: Biden 'Weak, Corrupt' and 'Polls Show it'

Six months before the U.S. presidential election, former President Donald Trump continues to lead President Joe Biden, pollsters John McLaughlin and John Zogby told Newsmax on Monday.

New polls from CNN and Rasmussen show Trump with a 10-point lead over Biden.

"The Biden presidency continues to fail," McLaughlin, a pollster at McLain and Associates, said on "Wake Up America." "The trial is backfiring."

McLaughlin noted that 66% of voters see Trump's ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan as politically driven, 56% say Biden played a role in Trump being charged, and 53% say Biden is trying to put Trump in jail.

"Joe Biden is a very weak, corrupt incumbent and the polls are showing it," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin also said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a third-party presidential candidate, is taking more votes from Biden than Trump.

John Zogby of Zogby Strategy said Trump appeals to voters in the "flyover" states often overlooked by the elites.

"Donald Trump is the 'I don't get no respect' candidate," Zogby said. "He speaks to them. It's a part of the country where they are anxious about their personal economy, anxious about the standing of America, anxious about the border and immigration. He's addressing those issues. The Democrats are embracing the issues on campus."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com