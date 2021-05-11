Watch: Idaho Deputy Takes on LeBron James and Beats Him!

Watch as Idaho Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester joins Newsmax TV's "Greg Kelly Reports," talking about the viral video sensation of his mock call to NBA social justice champion LeBron James during a sketch of a disturbance call where 2 men are engaged in a knife fight.

