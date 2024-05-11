Ray Kelly to Newsmax: Police Work No Longer Appealing

The New York City Police Department's longest-serving commissioner, Ray Kelly, told Newsmax there is a movement in the United States that makes the idea of becoming a police officer less appealing, and that has to change to bring the numbers back.

Making the job appealing for the next generation of police officers is "complex," the former commissioner told "America Right Now" on Saturday. "Right now, throughout the country, there is a continuing movement towards discipline — restricting police officers. And I think some of that has to change for people who want to be police officers again.

"As I say, you know, I looked at it as a calling, but that's not the feeling anymore.

"It's a very demanding job. People who are not in a police department see the disrespect that's now directed at police officers. That is certainly a disincentive to wanting to become a police officer," Kelly added.

According to the Police Executive Research Forum, from 2020 to 2021, "there was a total decrease of 3.48% in officer staffing levels."

