Poland Consul General to Newsmax: Warsaw Now 'Global Security Epicenter'

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put the "global security epicenter" in Warsaw, Poland, and the country should be viewed as the front lines for world freedom and American security, according to Adrian Kubicki, Poland Consul General in New York, on Newsmax.

"I think the global security epicenter shifted, and it's right now in Warsaw in Poland — this is where we have to take decisions and also take care of the security of this region," Kubicki told "Saturday Report" with Rita Cosby.

Poland, the country adjacent to Ukraine, is not only assisting its neighbor but also serving as a last line of defense for the West against Vladimir Putin's "imperialistic ambitions," because it could be Putin's gateway to central Europe, Kubicki said.

"Poland has this understanding of Russia and their plans. And we understand that even though it is not something feasible for tomorrow or for next month, this is the long-term plan for Russia to overcome the majority of Europe — some territories that they might claim as theirs," he continued. "And as you know, Poland was on the wrong side of the Iron Curtain, so we must put a stop for those imperialistic ambitions of Russia right now."

President Joe Biden's speech from Warsaw before the Russian war in Ukraine entered Year 2 was not only a message in support of Poland and Europe, but a warning to Putin and a message to Americans who are growing fatigued of ongoing aid to Ukraine's defense, according to Kubicki.

"Even though the year has passed and we see it ... rather pessimistically as a long conflict that will take years probably to settle, this support must be continued because the alternative is that we have Russia directly on our doorstep and knock into our doors, which we don't want to have a direct threat," he said.

"So since Ukrainians are very brave and courageously fight for their country, we should support them with the means to actually continue that fight until they push the very last Russian troops out of their country."

Ultimately, according to Kubicki, "time is up" for a "permanent presence of U.S. and NATO troops in Poland."

