×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pla | southern border | china | terrorism | taiwan

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Chinese 'Saboteurs' Crossing US Border

By    |   Saturday, 01 April 2023 02:08 PM EDT

The Chinese People's Liberation Army is entering through the southern border, Gordon Chang suggested to Newsmax.

Talking on "America Right Now," Chang said, "Michael Yon, the war correspondent who's been spending his time in the Darién Gap, where these migrants ... flow through has been saying he's been seeing ... males of military age who are unaccompanied with families. That, to me, suggests either People's Liberation Army or Ministry of State Security agents."

"And I think that on the first day of the war in Asia, we are going to see it fought on American soil because they'll turn off our lights, turn off the water, and these guys coming across the border are going to be detonating bombs and creating havoc," Chang says. "So really, what we've got right now is our enemy infiltrating us. Now, most of the people coming across are refugees. China right now has some real problems, which is the reason why we have a flood of people from China. But in that flow, I am sure that there are saboteurs."

Chang's comment comes as Axios reports an uptick in Chinese nationals entering the United States through the southern border.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Chinese People's Liberation Army is entering through the southern border, Gordon Chang suggested to Newsmax.
pla, southern border, china, terrorism, taiwan
245
2023-08-01
Saturday, 01 April 2023 02:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved