Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Chinese 'Saboteurs' Crossing US Border

The Chinese People's Liberation Army is entering through the southern border, Gordon Chang suggested to Newsmax.

Talking on "America Right Now," Chang said, "Michael Yon, the war correspondent who's been spending his time in the Darién Gap, where these migrants ... flow through has been saying he's been seeing ... males of military age who are unaccompanied with families. That, to me, suggests either People's Liberation Army or Ministry of State Security agents."

"And I think that on the first day of the war in Asia, we are going to see it fought on American soil because they'll turn off our lights, turn off the water, and these guys coming across the border are going to be detonating bombs and creating havoc," Chang says. "So really, what we've got right now is our enemy infiltrating us. Now, most of the people coming across are refugees. China right now has some real problems, which is the reason why we have a flood of people from China. But in that flow, I am sure that there are saboteurs."

Chang's comment comes as Axios reports an uptick in Chinese nationals entering the United States through the southern border.

