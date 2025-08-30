Beckers to Newsmax: Soon-to-Be-Canonized Frassati Saved Son's Life

In 2011, Kevin Becker fell 13 feet from a roof and fractured his skull. Doctors had low expectations for his recovery and told his parents they didn't think he was going to live.

After his family prayed to Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, Becker's condition rapidly improved.

His family and Catholic religious groups consider his recovery a miracle, and they bid for the Catholic Church to canonize Frassati, which is happening Sept. 7.

"My niece at that time had worked in an ICU unit. She was in California ... she knew that his body was shutting down and that we needed a miracle. And she had learned of Pier Giorgio," Jeanmarie Becker, Kevin's mother, told Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda."

"A very close friend of her became a priest and had great devotion to Pier Giorgio. So, she started praying a novena and asked all of us to pray a novena to him because he needed a miracle. And [Pier Giorgio] was young, like Kevin, athletic, just a regular guy, very much like Kevin. So, a perfect person to possibly be the one.

"On day five we started praying to him. Day eight she sent a picture to us to have put in the ICU unit with us, because the miracle contributed to him. A priest gave a gentleman who was terminally ill with cancer his prayer card and he fully healed."

Frassati served the sick through the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He died at age 24 in 1925 after contracting polio, possibly from one of the people he assisted.

Kevin Becker told Newsmax he dreamt of Frassati when he was in a coma.

"Him and I were working on the perfect room to build up for like, our friends to hang out. He would also have me do schoolwork, which the teacher over here, my mom, kind of caught her off guard," Kevin told Newsmax.

"And then once I was done doing that simple work, you'd have me up, play video games, and play FIFA upstairs. But while I was in the in a coma, at a certain point I had to leave this house and I tried wanting to leave the house, and I tried to sneak out on him, and I tried to go out to the front door, which would have been death, would have been death, or who knows, right. Because there's two possibilities.

"Either I'm out too early and I'm not fully recovered like I am now, or death, obviously. So, I go get to the door and he stops me, and he just simply says, 'I'll let you know when you're ready to leave.' And I was like, all right, that's Big Brother right there. And that's like the last memory I have of it," he added.

