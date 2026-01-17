Gen. Breedlove to Newsmax: Iran Crackdown Could Trigger Trump

Retired Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove warned on Newsmax that continued violence against Iranian protesters could become the "triggering event" that pushes President Donald Trump from talk of de-escalation to military action.

Breedlove, a former NATO supreme allied commander, made the comments Saturday on Newsmax's "America Right Now" as protests that shook Iran for more than two weeks appeared to slow after a brutal crackdown, according to residents and a rights group.

Trump has sent mixed signals in recent days, alternating between urging Iranians to keep protesting and suggesting he is backing away from immediate intervention.

On Tuesday, he told Iranians to keep protesting and said "help is on the way," according to Reuters.

By Friday, Trump struck a different note, posting on Truth Social that he respected Iran's decision to cancel mass hangings that were scheduled for the prior day.

"I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!"

U.S. allies, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, were reported to have cautioned against a strike due to regional repercussions.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported that regional allies, including Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, urged Trump not to attack Iran in recent days.

Asked on Newsmax what de-escalation should look like, Breedlove said the Iranian regime "holds the key" and argued that Tehran could avoid further escalation by ending what he called violence against its own people.

"They have made promises to the world and to our president that they're going to stop this, this wanton violence on their own people.

"And if they do, I think they can expect our president to keep his promise to de-escalate. But if they show signs of breaking, then I think the president is keeping all options open," he said.

When the conversation turned to possible U.S. military triggers, Breedlove said executions were only part of what he described as broader Iranian clerical atrocities.

He pointed to accounts of protesters being shot in the streets and referenced reporting of bodies being collected, arguing that any continued violence against protesters could qualify as the kind of "triggering event" that changes the U.S. posture.

Those remarks came as the Pentagon moved U.S. naval forces toward the Middle East.

Breedlove was asked about reports that a carrier strike group and at least one attack submarine were being repositioned and could arrive in the region next week.

He warned that while U.S. forces can strike military targets like ports, air defenses, and missile systems, influencing Iran's leadership is much more challenging.

"Discerning the target set is going to be tough," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com