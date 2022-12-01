Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Impeaching Philly DA Would Restore 'Law and Order'

Bernie Kerik, the former New York Police Department commissioner, said that it's imperative for the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House of Representatives to follow through on its Articles of Impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

"It's extremely important [to impeach Krasner], if you want law and order in Philadelphia," Kerik told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

The Philadelphia metro area, with its rampant crime, homelessness and drug use, has been experiencing the same problems of major markets like New York City, St. Louis and San Francisco — all of which are led by "radical, left-wing district attorneys, many of whom are funded by [Democrat megadonor] George Soros," he added.

"These district attorneys need to be pro-law and order," said Kerik, while adding the top legal officials must "have the backs" of their police forces during times of crisis.

"Larry Krasner is probably one of [this nation's] most liberal supporters of the thugs versus the cops," said Kerik. "He should have been removed a long time ago."

Two years ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were attempts to impeach Krasner from his DA post. While that movement ultimately failed, Kerik said the current impeachment process could have more staying power.

"It's in the best interests" of the people of Philadelphia to impeach Krasner, said Kerik. "This guy should be gone already; and what's taking so long, I don't know."

If the Pennsylvania House succeeds in ousting Krasner, Kerik envisions other prominent cities participating in a so-called purge of "liberal" district attorneys.

"There's a national push right now," said Kerik. "People are sick and tired of living in crime-ridden cities. ... These DAs are not enforcing the law. They're allowing the bad guys to continually roam the streets."

