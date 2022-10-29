Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Dems Will Lose Congress Over Biden's Policies

Spiraling energy prices are "all politics," but the actions President Joe Biden started soon after he was sworn in on fuel and other issues will be reflected in the polls on Nov. 8, just like actions from other recent Democrat presidents cost their party control of Congress, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Saturday.

"When Bill Clinton raised taxes overwhelmingly, he put the American people behind the eight ball and he lost Congress for the last six years he was there," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Barack Obama, exactly the same way, lost Congress for six years; and now this is what Joe Biden is going to do."

The pushback will also be seen on the state level, where Sessions predicts that with the numbers of Republicans winning gubernatorial races, "we could be well into 40 out of 50 Republican governors."

"It starts maybe with liberalism; it may go to woke; but it's the cancellation of their policies," said Sessions, pointing out the problems "with safety and murders and robberies" will lead voters to choose Republicans.

"What's interesting is to look at is the number of governors that Republicans will now pick up," Sessions said.

The Democrat agenda, he added, will also affect Americans because of policies that "compete against electricity and the electricity grid" in the United States.

"You add in what might be these electric vehicles that need to be plugged into the electrical grid, and buses and all are trying to go green," and that will compete against homes, businesses and hospitals who need their power to remain on, said Sessions.

The congressman also discussed billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, noting that under its previous ownership, "they censored me, too."

"If they are a provider, that's one thing; but once they start controlling content, it's an entirely different matter," he said. "That is exactly what these Big Tech firms have been in the process of doing. They're not only holding the content but slowing down and misapplying [it]. When a consumer wants to know what is out there, you have to search two and three times to get to your favorite place that you'd like to go."

Sessions also weighed in on the race for governor in Georgia, and Democrat Stacey Abrams' arguments that her last election against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp was marred by voter suppression and that the issue is still a worry.

"It's important to note that to the Democrats, the idea of voter suppression means that they would have open drop boxes where people would be allowed unfettered to be able to come and place ballots," said Sessions, noting that in the movie "2,000 Mules," it was "very pointed about the number of people who came after hours with multiple ballots."

