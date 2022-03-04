Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Biden's 'Fear' Allowing 'Thug' Putin to Fund War

President Joe Biden is letting his "fear of Russia get in the way to help the great nation that Ukraine is," by refusing to stop the imports of Russian oil, Rep. Pete Sessions said Friday on Newsmax.

"This is stunning to people, I believe, across this country that America is simply on the sideline and watching ourselves still buying the Russian oil that helps this thug, [Vladimir] Putin to fund his war effort," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "This is what happens when America is weak, that we do not know what to do."

And that means it's a "sad day" and a "new foreign policy that's being established before our eyes, that America will sit back because we are weak and incapable, effectively having no foreign policy against this thug," Sessions added.

The congressman also said he's concerned about what could happen next with China and Taiwan "We've been stating for quite some time that when America is weak, the world is in trouble," said Sessions. "When America's strong, freedom and the world are better. It is the old axiom of peace through strength. And when you have strength, you have peace."

Sessions noted that he is going next weekend with a group of his colleagues "directly to the front line to offer a message to NATO that the United States not only cares about them, but we need action."

The group also plans to hear firsthand "what our allies have been privately saying to our State Department and our intelligence people in the White House about what their needs are, and I believe we'll find out this White House has ignored their place to be prepared."

Meanwhile, the United States, until just recently, was an energy producer and had enough to export, but if gas prices keep going up, "you're going to see not just truckers show up in Washington," said Sessions.

"This week in Waco, Texas, gas has gone to $3.39, and in Dallas, Texas, almost $4 a gallon," said Sessions. "This is unheard of from when it was $2.19 when President [Donald] Trump left office."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here