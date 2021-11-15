Peter Navarro: Xi Will Be Unresponsive to Pressing Issues in Biden Meeting

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted on Newsmax that in his virtual meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping would be steadfastly unresponsive to pressing matters involving China and the United States regarding climate change, hypersonic weapons, and China's campaign against Taiwan, which is a major supplier of semiconductors to the U.S.

Appearing Monday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Navarro said he believes that these issues will be left by the wayside in an effort for the two nations to save face.

The problem, Navarro said, "is that the Western mind doesn't understand the Eastern mind. What Xi is doing is an encirclement campaign and, in the meantime, flattering Biden. That's the kind of way this works.

''So he'll be stone-cold, silent whenever confronted about any issues, no matter how directly or indirectly with Biden. And Biden will be basically effusive in his praise and supplicant. That's what we'll see tonight. And it's kind of the Neville Chamberlain approach to Hitler in Munich," he said.

According to CNBC, one White House official noted that their position on Taiwan is the same, as in the U.S. will protect Taiwan, but would not offer any more insight into what the president would discuss.

"Our policy [toward Taiwan] has been consistent and remains consistent and I expect the president to reaffirm that," the official said.

"I'm not going to further predict what the president is going to say tomorrow night, but I certainly expect it to be a topic of conversation tomorrow night," the person added.

