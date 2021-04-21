Peter King to Newsmax TV: Cops' Hands Are 'Being Tied'

In light of the Derek Chauvin trial, former Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y. appeared on Newsmax TV's "American Agenda" on Wednesday to discuss America's attitude toward cops.



"No one has done more to preserve order and to root out the murderers and stop the crime than the police. What they've done has been heroic in the African American communities, all communities, but now their hands are being tied," King said.

King went on addressing the sentiment of New York cops in light of the Chauvin trial. "What officer Chauvin did, we can debate whether or not it should've been manslaughter or murder; the fact is what he did was wrong. Every police official in the country has denounced it. And yet...President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris say that police departments are systemically racists, and they say this is a college of murder."

King responded to a clip of Black Lives Matter protestors chanting and harassing white diners in New York City as "absolutely disgraceful."

"That is part of the whole Black Lives Matter narrative," King said, "which has been a lie from the start. There was absolutely no real evidence of systemic racism among the police. In fact, if you look at the numbers every year, more whites, armed and unarmed are killed by the police than African Americans, and also that's done both in overall numbers and also in proportion to the number of crimes committed."

King cited that "99 percent" of murders in Black communities are carried out by other members of their community. "The police should be encouraged and empowered," King said, "to stop those crimes. That's how you say Black lives."

King went on to express his worry about how the number of police recruits are down. "There is such a large number of the brainpower of the NYPD and other police departments around the country retiring because they feel like they can't do their job. And there's also the fact that they could lose their pension. They could be indicted; carrying out their job and their families could be targeted. They could be harassed as you saw last night," King said, referring to the verdict of the Chauvin trial.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here