Gov. Ricketts to Newsmax: People Shouldn't Have to Choose Between Jobs and Vaccine

Nebraska's GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts told Newsmax that people should not have to choose between their jobs and getting a vaccine.

Appearing on "Stinchfield," Ricketts says, "no American worker should ever have to make the choice between his or her job, and getting shot in the arm — and giving up their personal health care freedom."

Rickett's decried, "that is not what our country is about. We ought to be trying to protect personal freedom and bring people along."

"It takes usually 10 to 15 years to develop a vaccine," Ricketts added.

Dr. Robert Malone, the self-proclaimed pioneer of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, has previously stated that the technology is new and that spike protein used in the rapidly developed mRNA vaccines is "very dangerous."

The difference, Ricketts points out, between COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines "is that they've been around for a long time. And so people have had a chance to learn about them...That's not the case for this one. When I talk to people about why they don't want to get the vaccine, oftentimes, they tell me it's because they don't know who to believe. And that's because the federal government, the CDC, Dr. Fauci, have not been straight with the American people on this and a number of different issues."

