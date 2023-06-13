Hungarian Minister to Newsmax: No Military Solution to Ukraine War

There is no way to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine militarily and thus the only solution is to reach agreements through negotiations as soon as possible, Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjártó told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This war does not have a solution on the battlefield," Szijjártó told Newsmax's "National Report." On the battlefield there are only dead people. And the longer this war takes, the more people will die ... so the only solution for this war is a negotiated solution."

Hungary's foreign affairs minister added that "I regret that [a negotiated settlement] is getting further and further away as this war is escalating geographically" and Hungary does not wish to see more suffering resulting from the conflict.

He said that the escalation of the war outside of Ukraine is a major threat to Hungary as a neighboring country.

He said that Hungary has also already received more than a million Ukrainian refugees and has lost a number of people in the war who are also citizens of Ukraine and have been conscripted into the Ukrainian army and deployed to the battlefield.

In order to finally bring an end to this conflict, Hungary requests that the international community at last concentrate on reaching a peaceful solution, Szijjártó said.

He cited the desirable steps as first a cease-fire and then peace talks that result in a sustainable peace.

