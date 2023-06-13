×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: peter szijjártó | hungarian minister | ukraine war

Hungarian Minister to Newsmax: No Military Solution to Ukraine War

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 04:00 PM EDT

There is no way to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine militarily and thus the only solution is to reach agreements through negotiations as soon as possible, Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjártó told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This war does not have a solution on the battlefield," Szijjártó told Newsmax's "National Report." On the battlefield there are only dead people. And the longer this war takes, the more people will die ... so the only solution for this war is a negotiated solution."

Hungary's foreign affairs minister added that "I regret that [a negotiated settlement] is getting further and further away as this war is escalating geographically" and Hungary does not wish to see more suffering resulting from the conflict.

He said that the escalation of the war outside of Ukraine is a major threat to Hungary as a neighboring country.

He said that Hungary has also already received more than a million Ukrainian refugees and has lost a number of people in the war who are also citizens of Ukraine and have been conscripted into the Ukrainian army and deployed to the battlefield.

In order to finally bring an end to this conflict, Hungary requests that the international community at last concentrate on reaching a peaceful solution, Szijjártó said.

He cited the desirable steps as first a cease-fire and then peace talks that result in a sustainable peace.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
There is no way to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine militarily and thus the only solution is to reach agreements through negotiations as soon as possible, Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjártó told Newsmax on Tuesday.
peter szijjártó, hungarian minister, ukraine war
275
2023-00-13
Tuesday, 13 June 2023 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved