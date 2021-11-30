Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Overdeploying Vaccine Creating 'Vaccine Resistant Mutations'

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is blowing the whistle on Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden's foolhardly universal vaccination mandates, warning of "vaccine resistant mutations" of COVID-19 and economic destruction.

"The Biden regime and Fauci have gone down exactly the wrong path, following the ideology of scientists, rather than what's good science," Navarro told Newsmax on Tueday night.

"Everything the Joe Biden regime and Fauci are doing is wrong. It's against the science and the data. It's pure ideology they're jamming it down her throat."

Navarro was the first in the Trump administration in late January 2020 to warn of the catastrophic dangers of COVID-19 spreading in the U.S. and call for a China travel ban – against the urging of Fauci in a heated Situation Room argument.

He told co-hosts Jenn Pellegrino and Mercedes Schlapp he also helped President Donald Trump get started on the vaccine production, but he warns the vaccine is experimental and intended to save the most vulnerable, like senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems.

"I'm not anti-vax," he stressed. "I was the guy that helped President Trump get that thing quickly to the finish line, but, here's the deal: I knew at the time that any vaccine that might come up would be leaky. It wouldn't be a silver bullet, right, and what we also needed was the widespread use of therapeutics."

Navarro added he co-wrote papers in July, along with "Dr. Robert Malone, who actually invented the RNA technology for this vaccine" – on the danger of universal vaccine policies potentially creating "vaccine resistant mutations" of COVID-19 that would threaten the vaccinated, who might not have been needed the immune assistance anyway.

"He and I wrote a series of two articles that basically said that a universal vax policy, because of basic virology, would likely lead to vaccine resistant mutations that could threaten, actually, the people who took the vaccines," Navarro said. "And now we're seeing exactly that.

"The policy we should be pursuing is simply to use the vaccines for people who desperately need them: senior citizens and people with co-morbidities."

Mandating vaccines for everyone, including those who are not at risk for serious COVID-19 complications, raises risk for dangerous mutations, Navarro continued.

"What you do when you force people to get the vaccination, who are healthy and don't need it, you raise this risk of creating vaccine resistant mutations, which can lead to a superbug," he added.

"You simply don't want to do that."

Nevermind the economic destruction vaccine mandates are causing with the supply chain and worker shortage happening under Biden.

"The other part of the universal vax policy which is so damaging is economic," Navarro said. "Basically what the administration is doing is driving pilots, longshoremen, food processors, truckers out of the workforce at a time when we're having the worst supply chain crisis and worse labor market distortion in our history."

Navarro concluded "we're headed right into a train wreck" under Biden.

"It's not really a vaccine, basically, it's an experimental technology that provokes a limited immune response, which is why you keep needing boosters," Navarro warned. "What we should be doing is only using it for elderly folks who have a high risk of dying and for people with co-morbidities. Full stop. Full stop.

"Because the more you use that thing – it's leaky, nondurable, and dangerous – you create the possibility of more and more dangerous mutations. So use it parsimoniously, as we say in the trade."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here