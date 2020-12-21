Peter Navarro on Newsmax TV: Stolen Election 'Brass Knuckle Politics'

Exposing the "chessboard" of the stolen election, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Newsmax TV rebuked the "Democrat Party strategic blueprint for toppling" president Donald Trump.

"The top line here is very simple: The Democrat Party, as a coordinated strategy across six battleground states – you've got Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – a coordinated strategy to stuff the ballot box with mail-in and absentee ballots, and do it in a way where they bend and often break the law," Navarro told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"It's simply brass knuckle politics, Seb," Navarro told guest host Sebastian Gorka, a former White House adviser.

"The saw an opening here: Use the shield of the Chinese Communist Party virus as part of their way to flood the zone with these absentee ballots."

Navarro is the author of "The Navarro Report: The Immaculate Deception," as 36-page review of the "6 dimensions of the steal," which can be shown to have dictated the outcome of the election.

"Seb, the thing that bothers me about all this is that there's a fundamental failure of our institutions in this country," Navarro said. "There's just too many people who hate Donald J. Trump, for whatever reason, more than they love the country."