Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Nikki Haley Is So Stupid

White House adviser Peter Navarro had harsh words for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Newsmax Tuesday after she criticized President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India.

Haley took issue with the Trump administration levying a 25% tariff on India in response to the country continuing to buy oil from Russia, but pausing tariffs on China for 90 days as they continue to negotiate a trade agreement.

"India should not be buying oil from Russia," Haley wrote on social media. "But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause. Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India."

Navarro dismissed Haley’s complaints, saying she was "so stupid."

"Nikki, let me do a little math for you," Navarro said on "Finnerty."

"We got 25% tariffs on India. We're giving China a pass with 55% tariffs, Nikki. That’s double. More than double if we're going to get precise about this. Nikki, just stop."

When Haley was governor of South Carolina, she welcomed Chinese investors who "dominated" the state.

"You created really low wage jobs," Navarro said. "You bought the Chinese in with you. You greased that deal, Nikki.

"You created really low wage jobs. So, just shut up. Nobody cares about you anymore."

