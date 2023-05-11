Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Dems Hope Border Crisis Expands Voter Base

Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Thursday night the flood of illegal immigrants expected to cross the U.S. southern border following the expiration of Title 42 is just what Democrats want because they are hoping it will expand their voting base.

"The Democrat agenda with open borders, it's a big bet," Navarro told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They think everybody coming across there after they give them amnesty, which you know they're going to try to do, is going to vote Democrat.

"They're shipping them in buses to the red states, and they're just trying to upset the [political] balance. ... They do not care. All they care about is political power and their woke agenda."

Navarro said President Joe Biden does not have much say in the matter because the people around him are really in control.

"Joe Biden is a creature of the people who are in and around him, and he doesn't have the strength and vision to figure out what to do, and he's going to be guided by the people that we never elected, who are essentially in power," Navarro said.

"Most of the people who serve that president are ideologues who like open borders or love them."

Navarro said the United States used to be a melting pot, where immigrants would come and eventually adopt the ideals that make America great. But he said the country is now Balkanized.

"We've got large swaths of this country being taken over by people who have come in here, often illegally, and they set up in whatever town that represents their ethnic or nationalist group," Navarro said. "And then they use our rules to elect their own and it's a situation where America is kind of just getting Balkanized and, meanwhile, we pay for it. It's crazy."

