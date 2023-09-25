Navarro to Newsmax: 'Great Chance' to Win on Appeal

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Monday night he has a "great chance" to win his contempt of Congress case on appeal. Navarro was charged with contempt of Congress after not meeting with the Jan. 6 committee.

When asked by "Eric Bolling The Balance" how he was doing in his case, Navarro replied, "People have been just, just pouring out their hearts and opening their wallets — DefendPeter.com. I still gotta raise another several hundred thousand dollars."

But he adds, "we've got two things going. One, the appeal, which we have a great chance of winning, and settling an important constitutional issue on the separation of powers. There's also a separate motion for mistrial."

Making a case for a mistrial and the swaying of jury biases, Navarro says during "deliberation," the jury was led outside among protesters.

