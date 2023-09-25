×
Tags: peter navarro | mistrial | jan. 6 | committee | contempt | congress | appeal

Navarro to Newsmax: 'Great Chance' to Win on Appeal

By    |   Monday, 25 September 2023 10:03 PM EDT

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Monday night he has a "great chance" to win his contempt of Congress case on appeal. Navarro was charged with contempt of Congress after not meeting with the Jan. 6 committee.

When asked by "Eric Bolling The Balance" how he was doing in his case, Navarro replied, "People have been just, just pouring out their hearts and opening their wallets — DefendPeter.com. I still gotta raise another several hundred thousand dollars."

But he adds, "we've got two things going. One, the appeal, which we have a great chance of winning, and settling an important constitutional issue on the separation of powers. There's also a separate motion for mistrial."

Making a case for a mistrial and the swaying of jury biases, Navarro says during "deliberation," the jury was led outside among protesters.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Monday night he has a "great chance" to win his contempt of Congress case on appeal.
peter navarro, mistrial, jan. 6, committee, contempt, congress, appeal, motion
187
Monday, 25 September 2023 10:03 PM
