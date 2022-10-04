Peter Navarro to Newsmax: 'Hubris Defined by the Democratic Party'

Adviser to former President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, told Newsmax on Monday that recent comments by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., show that "hubris is defined by the Democratic Party."

"It's like your head just wants to explode with how stupid and arrogant these people are," Navarro said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday. "Hubris is defined right now by the Democrat Party and the only one you can't hold responsible is [President] Joe Biden because he doesn't know who he is, where he is."

Navarro was reacting to comments made recently by both Harris and Pelosi on two separate issues that appeared to be racist in nature.

During a Democratic National Committee event, Harris seemed to imply that communities of color in Florida would get federal disaster aid before others after Hurricane Ian devastated much of the state last week.

"We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity," the New York Post reported Harris saying during the event. "If we want people to be in an equal place sometimes, we need to take into account those disparities and do that work."

Her comment immediately drew a backlash from Florida's Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw.

"This is false. [Harris'] rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified," Pushaw said in a post on Twitter. "FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background."

Then at a press briefing Friday by Pelosi, the speaker said that instead of sending illegal migrants to northern Democratic-run cities and states, they should remain in the southern border states to "pick crops."

"We have a shortage of workers in our country," the Daily Mail reported Pelosi saying during the press conference. "You see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers saying 'why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here.' But that doesn't mean that we don't recognize our moral responsibility as well."

Navarro said this is why Republicans have to stay "focused" on the midterm elections which are coming up in about a month.

"We have to stay focused on this November election," he said. "If we don't take back the House of Representatives and the Senate for Trump Republicanism, [Harris] is going to still be there as Senate President, breaking ties like she's been doing, and spending us into the poor house. Pelosi is going to be doing the same thing on immigration, and weaponizing investigatory powers of Congress, even as she 'insider trades.'"

