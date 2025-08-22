Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Hold Bolton Accountable

Peter Navarro, senior White House counselor for trade and manufacturing, told Newsmax on Friday that if John Bolton took classified documents, he should be held accountable.

"John Bolton was not the greatest friend of this White House," Navarro said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He was downright treasonous."

Navarro said Bolton had access to lots of secret documents when he served as Trump's national security adviser.

"If it turns out that he took some of those home when he shouldn't have or to his office, then it's going to be really interesting," Navarro said.

Navarro noted that Bolton was a frequent guest on TV shows criticizing President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents.

"Hey, John, the difference between you and a president and particularly President Trump is presidents can take anything they want and declassify them as national security documents," Bolton said. "And brother, you can't. So let's see what happens."

Navarro said all Bolton wanted to do as national security adviser was start wars.

"The only time he'd be excited is when were thinking about doing a coup in Venezuela. I mean, he was aroused, if you know what I mean. It's just weird."

The people who tried to ruin Trump are now being held accountable, Navarro said.

Navarro served four months in jail for contempt of Congress after he refused to testify before a committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.

"If they can come for me, if they can come for Bannon, if they can come for Donald Trump, they can come for everybody else," he said, referring to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

"This is about accountability," Navarro said.

