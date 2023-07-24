Navarro to Newsmax: Biden Inflation 'Pushing Down Wages'

Economist and adviser to former President Donald Trump Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Monday that the inflation and economy under President Joe Biden are "pushing down" workers' wages.

"It's the big context here," Navarro said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday. "Under Joe Biden, real wages have been falling because of inflation, which is the cruelest tax."

Navarro said that despite inflation making it harder for Americans to make ends meet, the Biden administration is now pushing its "green" agenda, forcing people to get expensive updated appliances and watch the amount of resources they consume.

"They're pushing down our income, and on the other hand, what they're going to do is ask homeowners, first of all, to pay for these expensive [green] appliances," he said. "Then the question is what happens to renters as landlords put these things in, they immediately pass it on to rent. We're in the middle of a situation where costs are going up in terms of both homeowners and renters."

The administration announced July 21 that it is enacting new energy efficiency standards for reducing the energy used by water heaters by 21%, and estimates that will save Americans $11.4 billion annually.

"Today's actions—together with our industry partners and stakeholders—improve outdated efficiency standards for common household appliances, which is essential to slashing utility bills for American families and cutting harmful carbon emissions," Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a July 21 press release announcing the new standards. "This proposal reinforces the trajectory of consumer savings that forms the key pillar of Bidenomics and builds on the unprecedented actions already taken by this Administration to lower energy costs for working families across the nation."

If adopted, the new standards would go into effect for water heaters made in 2029, according to the agency.

Navarro said Democrats used to represent the working class in America, but now represent the wealthy elites.

He said that the goal for Biden and the Democrats is to control how people live their lives each day and that they are pushing smart appliances and high-cost oil to force people to save energy.

I finally figured out why Joe Biden wants very expensive oil," he said. "It's just a way of punishing us so they will embrace his energy savings kind of ideas. This is just more woke stuff. It's just another way to tick people off around the kitchen table."

