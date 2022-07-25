Peter Navarro to Newsmax: DOJ Has 'Prima-facie Case' of Pelosi Insider Trading

The timely Nvidia investments by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, are a "prima-facie case of insider trading," and the Justice Department should investigate it, former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Monday.

"That's a prima-facie case, Eric, for insider trading on the part of the Pelosi crime family and the Justice Department should move on that," Navarro said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "But this is really interesting to me, as Congress has been caught with their hands in the insider-trader cookie jar, they've actually passed rules that allow them to do it, so the hypocrisy knows no bounds."

Navarro used what he called this "brazen" case of hypocrisy and insider trading as an example of why Americans need to get out to vote in the 2022 midterm elections to end Pelosi's time as House leader.

"Pelosi's time is coming to an end this November, and it's important for your Newsmax folks out there to get involved in the political process," Navarro told host Eric Bolling.

"Find congressional candidates you may want to get behind and, I know for me, let's make sure that we take back Trump's America. And the first step is to get Nancy Pelosi the hell out of the speaker's chair."

Pelosi's husband is not only investing in a billion-dollar computer chip maker, but the country that makes many of the world's chips, Taiwan, is getting a visit from Pelosi herself, Navarro said.

"With respect to Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, I mean, certainly the island of Taiwan is strategically important, and we've had a long-standing policy of defending Taiwan: The problem we've had is the Biden White House in its weakness creating war signals to [Chinese President Xi] Jinping is that he's feeling his oats now, and Taiwan is under a real threat.

"So, you know Pelosi in her timing, let us say this, is bad as it always is."

Navarro concluded by comparing Pelosi's corruption to members of the Chinese Communist Party.

"You refer to Pelosi as scum," he said. "The Chinese communists, they just they want everything we have, and they're bound to take it. We just can't let him do it, Eric."

