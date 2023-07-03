Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Open Borders Lead to 'Unrest,' 'Violence'

Former President Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Monday that open border policies can lead to immigrant unrest and violence like the current rioting in France.

"On top of everything we know about illegal immigration, we also now know that it breeds this kind of discontent that leads to violence," Navarro said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday. "There is a linear relationship if you bring in 'x' amount of illegal immigrants, a certain percentage of those are going to engage in burglaries, robberies, rapes, and homicides, and that is what you get."

Navarro said that President Joe Biden's policies allowing in an average of more than 2 million illegal migrants annually since taking office, can lead to overcrowding in poor urban communities that, when paired with a lack of assimilation, can lead to migrant discontent and eventually violence.

This, he said, is what is happening in France now.

The country has been rocked by violent riots in recent days after a 17-year-old teenager with Algerian origins was shot to death by police for not complying on a traffic stop, Al Jazeera reported.

"Nahel [Merzouk] was an adolescent with Algerian origins," Jérémie Gauthier, a sociologist specializing in the French and German police told the news outlet. "He is unfortunately part of a long list of post-colonial immigrants who were killed during an interaction with the police. It is mainly young people, mainly men and post-colonial immigrants who are confronted by these particularly violent, discriminatory interactions with the police that are sometimes lethal."

Navarro said the living conditions for many migrants in the United States, especially in the poorer cities can build up a resentment that can lead to similar riots here.

"It's no surprise," he said. "It's the economic issue driving down the wages of Black, brown, and blue-collar Americans that creates the discontent domestically, as well as within the illegal immigrant population."

Navarro said the economic benefit to companies in getting cheaper labor using illegal immigrants is driving the policies both in France and here, in the United States.

They end up being housed in "high-density" urban high-rise units in cities like Chicago and Baltimore, that end up as a "breeding ground" for the discontent that can result in riots over time.

"In 2024, we have to decide if we want a presidential candidate who is going to secure our borders, like Trump did when I served him," he said. "Or Biden, who has the biggest open border imaginable."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!