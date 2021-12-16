Peter Navarro to Newsmax: J&J Not Only Vax With Problems; Fauci Knows It

The CDC on Thursday recommended Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson shots because of rare but sometimes deadly blood clots, and former Trump administration official Peter Navarro tells Newsmax that all three vaccines have issues.

"J&J is not the only one that shows significant risks," Navarro said Thursday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance." Moderna and Pfizer also have risks, he said, "and this is where people like [Anthony] Fauci and the head of the CDC and the head of the FDA are flat out lying to us right now about these risks."

Navarro, who was director of trade and manufacturing policy and an adviser to then-President Donald Trump on the COVID-19 pandemic, said he didn't know who Anthony Fauci was when he first met him on Jan. 28, 2020, but said he "took the measure of that SOB, and I figured he thought he was smarter than he was. He was going to hurt the president. But more importantly, hurt this country."

Fauci, then and now, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Navarro contends Fauci previously "knew all about the risks to people taking that J&J vaccine. He knows about the risks of Moderna."

Navarro has been subpoenaed by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, but has refused to comply, saying that Trump has asserted executive privilege, and that he is not in a position to defy that. President Joe Biden, as the current office-holder, has denied all of Trump's claims of executive privilege, but Trump and many of his staff have continued to assert the claim before the coronavirus and Jan. 6 committees.

Executive privilege goes back to George Washington, "who said to Congress stay out of my hair," Navarro told host Eric Bolling. "He knew that there would be mischief afoot, right? So once the president invoked the privilege, I don't have the legal authority to waive the privilege."

The probe was started, he said, "to make it seem like the president and I somehow mismanaged the pandemic." Navarro countered, "I say this humbly, I saved hundreds of thousands of lives helping the president, maybe millions of lives."

