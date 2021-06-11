Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Fauci Deeply Involved in COVID Cover-Up

Former White House Adviser Peter Navarro, calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired, accused the leading virologist and one-time fellow member of former President Donald Trump's White House coronavirus task force on Newsmax Friday of having been involved a cover-up of the "horrific" crimes behind the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a very very, very good chance that Tony Fauci actually is the father of the pandemic," Navarro alleged on Newsmax's "National Report," doubling down on claims he made in an opinion piece for The Washington Times.

"First of all, if the virus itself is genetically engineered, then that was genetically engineered through the help of Tony Fauci in two ways," Navarro said. "One is that Fauci funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab through this woman Shi Zhengli, called the 'Bat Lady,' directly and indirectly."

Further, "we know" they did gain of function experiments at the Wuhan lab, said Navarro

"We know that the lab itself in October had three of their people come down with COVID symptoms. They shut down that entire lab. Any anybody on this planet who thinks that that virus did not come from the lab?"

Navarro, in the column and on Newsmax, claimed the "Fauci cover-up started on Jan. 31, 2020, with an email from Scripps Institute of Research scientist Kristian Andersen who advised Fauci that while the murderous pathogen resembled a horseshoe bat virus, its 'unusual features' indicated it was 'potentially engineered.'"

"I knew right away we had a pandemic on our hands because I'd written about this in 2006 and my book on coming China wars, right?" said Navarro. "I'm telling you this because if I knew it was going to be a pandemic. Tony Fauci, when he got that email on the 31st, certainly knew it was going to be a pandemic because he had funded the research that created it. So what did he do? He did not tell the American people. He did not tell the American president."

And if Fauci had "come clean," the strategy to fight the pandemic would have been different, Navarro claimed.

"We would have held Communist China accountable," he said. "We would have got the genome from them and we could have saved hundreds and hundreds of thousands of lives and that is all on Tony Fauci solely."

But instead, Fauci made repeated television appearances claiming the evidence he saw was that the virus originated naturally and called the idea that it was lab-made a conspiracy theory, said Navarro.

Fauci, he concluded, must testify on Capitol Hill about what he knows.

"He must be held accountable, but we need to help hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable because whether or not it was from nature or from a lab or whatever their behavior after this started right was such that they allowed it to become a global pandemic," said Navarro. "So what I estimate is at least a $20 trillion damage suit against the Chinese. I don't know why we're still trading with them based on the kind of activity they're doing."

