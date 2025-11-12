Navarro to Newsmax: Democrats Blame Trump for Inflation

Peter Navarro, Trump administration senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, told Newsmax on Wednesday that all Democrats have to work with now is to "blame Donald Trump."

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," he said that "the Democrat con job right now is to blame Donald Trump for [former President Joe] Biden's legacy, inflation, and this can't work."

Navarro added: "The solutions they're offering will basically destroy this country. What I think we need to do is have a sober and clear-eyed discussion about inflation, one by one.

"You got shelter, then housing. You got food. You got transportation."

He said without a clearly defined description of how the Trump White House is dealing with affordability, many people will lose sight of the big picture.

"And kind of go through the difference between Biden and Trump, and show the great progress we are making here in the Trump administration against the backdrop that this all takes time," Navarro said.

Eggs and poultry prices, he said, were not so tough to deal with.

"It's about six months from the egg to the slaughterhouse for chickens," he said. "That's a manageable, short amount of time."

The White House adviser said managing beef prices will take a lot more time.

"It's about three years for beef cattle," he said. "The cattle one is going to be more difficult just because it takes time to breed cattle and restore the herds."

He pointed to wage-vs.-inflation numbers as another tangible sign the administration is making progress regarding the economy.

"I mean, look, if inflation is going up, but your real inflation-adjusted wages are going up faster," he said, "affordability is improving, things are getting better, your purchasing power increases."

Navarro added that the historical view really makes the point.

"And the data here is really interesting," he said. "In the first term, Trump saw real wages rise by 8%, biggest in history.

"In Biden's, they went down by 3%. That's a huge double-digit swing."

And that is recovering with President Donald Trump back in the White House, he said.

