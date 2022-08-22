Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Take Fauci's Passport as Flight Risk

Once battling Dr. Anthony Fauci in the White House situation room, former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Newsmax says Fauci's passport needs to be taken away, along with his freedom, for his role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He lied to Rand Paul, he lied to Congress, but the biggest lie, Eric, was a lie of omission, because in January 2020 at the dawn of the pandemic, Fauci knew that he had created literally a monster in Wuhan," Navarro told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"He did not tell the president. He did not tell the task force. Instead, he got those people that he was giving grant money to create this fiction about this virus came from nature. It was a bunch of bull. And the corporate media bought this all the way, protected Fauci, protected Biden, and they use that to take Trump down."

Navarro, who was arrested by force by President Joe Biden's Justice Department for alleged contempt of Congress — refusing to violate former President Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege — said Fauci must be held accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic under his watch as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"That man is a criminal," Navarro said of Fauci. "He belongs in an orange jumpsuit. Hey, look, I wound up in leg irons for doing my duty to the Constitution. I think Tony should at least wind up in leg Irons for helping to kill millions of people around the world."

More than 6.4 million globally have died with COVID-19, according to Worldometers.info.

Navarro warned the retiring Fauci, 81, is planning a vacation post-retirement and might be a risk to flee the country for his remaining years.

"Take that SOB's passport," Navarro told host Eric Bolling. "In his statement, he says he's going away so he can travel. Well, look, he knows that the Republicans are going to take the House in November. By January, they're going to be calling him up to the Hill to testify.

"They're going sit him down in those chairs," Navarro continued. "He doesn't want any part about it. He's going to take an extended vacation. Maybe they'll give him political asylum in communist China, but Tony Fauci, Eric, you're absolutely right: This man did more damage to this world than any single man in the last century.

"And he's making a buck. You talk about those three-letter agencies, NIH, him and Francis Collins, who was running that agency, ran a scam on the Trump administration when they got that whole gain of function ban reversed and sent that money over there.

"So, Tony, we knew you too much."

Navarro noted he first met Fauci in the situation room during the famed, heated meeting that ultimately led Trump to close travel to China.

"I met him, Eric, January 28, 2020 in the sit [situation] room — didn't know he walked on water, didn't know he was God," Navarro said. "He opposed the China travel ban. I beat him on that. But I took his measure that day and he came up wanting, Eric.

"That man is vacuous and dangerous."

