Navarro to Newsmax: Trump Has Turned Things Around in 8 Months

TV host Joy Behar has nothing to complain about because President Donald Trump has "turned everything around" in eight months, Trump adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Thursday.

"If you think about just the results, I don't know what Joy Behar is complaining about," Navarro said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "In the four years of Biden, we got an incredible dose of stagflation. We had the Afghan withdrawal fiasco. We had an administration which was on cruise control. I still don't know who the president was because it certainly wasn't Joe Biden. And by the time we got to the election, I think there was like 5% that said the country was going in the right direction."

Behar on Wednesday said that "incompetent people" are running the government, "and we're like a bunch of sitting ducks."

Trump, though, has "turned everything around," Navarro countered.

"The inflation is coming down. Growth's going up. The thing I'm proudest most, because I'm the head of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, is that real inflation-adjusted wages are going up for Americans, particularly those who work with their hands. And during the Biden administration, it went down.

"This is how you measure success," he added.

"In addition, war broke out all over the place. … Look at how many wars that Joe Biden started and were allowed to get started. Russia wouldn't have gone into Ukraine.

"Hamas wouldn't have done their October massacre, which was the most horrific thing you could imagine. And Trump's, you know, peace is breaking out. We've got a tough lift yet with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, of course, but what are these people? I mean, they're so rich and so insulated that they don't look around at Peoria and understand that this is not that."

