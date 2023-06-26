Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Biden Scandal Exposes Two-Tiered Justice System

Peter Navarro, the former Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy head, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's alleged bribes had exposed the two-tiered justice system.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday, the onetime Donald Trump adviser explained that well beyond the former president, the Biden administration has weaponized intelligence agencies ordinary Americans.

"Big picture here, I think this has been good for America in the sense as this has crystallized the dual system of justice that's been weaponized by Joe Biden himself, [Attorney General] Merrick Garland at the DOJ [Department of Justice], and a long list of FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] directors," Navarro said.

Navarro then compared the inaction regarding Hunter Biden's shaky history, the findings of special counsel John Durham's report, and other scandals to the DOJ's unrelenting pursuit of Trump and his associates.

"For the rest of us who served him [Trump], ... you're either going to be a target of an investigation by the DOJ or subpoenaed or somehow wind up spending millions of dollars in legal fees," he emphasized.

The former adviser cited his experience in fighting charges, along with ex-colleagues Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn, as examples of those targeted just for supporting the former president.

"It cost Mike Flynn, Gen. Mike Flynn – who was a great loss when we lost him as the national security adviser – over $7 million to defend himself in what was an entrapment scheme by the FBI," Navarro revealed.

His comments arrive amid Republican pushback to Hunter Biden's plea deal with federal prosecutors to avoid jail time while the same DOJ pursues a criminal case on Trump for his harboring of sensitive files.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!