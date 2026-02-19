Navarro to Newsmax: We're Winning the Affordability Battle

White House senior adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump's policies are making things more affordable for Americans, especially housing.

"Housing costs for Americans is the biggest part of their budget, so if you want to win the affordability battle, that's a good place to start," Navarro said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And we are winning."

He said that rents increase by 1% for every 1 million people who enter the United States illegally.

Navarro said that in the four years Joe Biden was president, "we had 20 million. So rents went up nationally, 20%, because Joe Biden left that border open."

Rent increases were even worse in left-leaning cities such as New York and Chicago.

"What we're seeing now is we deported thousands, upon thousands, upon thousands of illegal aliens and already, we're seeing rents go down dramatically in a lot of cities across America," Navarro said. "It's a beautiful thing."

"Things are stabilizing, and it takes a while for that to work all around the country," Navarro added.

He said that while the Trump administration has made progress in deporting illegal aliens, there is still work left to do.

"We have not won that fight until we ... deport the 20 million that came who are not just driving up rents, but who took our jobs, who depressed our wages," Navarro said.

"Housing is doing a lot better because of our border security policy," he added. "People have to understand that when they support what we're trying to do with deportations."

"If the Democrats want to fight the 2026 midterms on affordability, I say bring it on," Navarro said.

Navarro said he expects Americans to remember that Democrats caused inflation and Republicans are better at keeping inflation down.

"It's not just getting the rate of inflation down, and in some cases, getting prices down," Navarro said. "It's also driving real wages up.

"And that's happening under Donald Trump, just like it did in the first term, and did not happen with Joe Biden."

