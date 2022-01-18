Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Woke Corporations Silent on China Because of the Money

Peter Navarro, the former director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under President Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that corporations are "woke" in America because it is "politically popular," but they are "numb" on China because of the monetary incentives.

"They take the women of Tibet, and they export them to the rest of China to mate with the Han ethnic Chinese, to basically ethnically cleanse them out of the country," Navarro explained in grueling detail to host Jenn Pellegrino.

"Those are the things Coke, Airbnb, LeBron James, Major League Baseball, Delta Airlines ... those are the things that you are supporting by your continued sponsorship."

Navarro said that the United States should boycott the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China’s human rights violations and speculation of a possible new COVID-19 viral mutation.

"We really need to boycott these Olympics. Take away all of this moral, ethic, genocide issue. OK, that's huge. That's a mountain. You've also got the problem now is we’re sending athletes into a viral hot zone.

"There's this thing called hemorrhagic fever that's appearing in the hospital. The worst-case scenario would be a new mutation past omicron that has developed this hemorrhagic fever, I suppose. We’re sending our athletes into that!"

