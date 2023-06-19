Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Blinken Visit Handed Xi a 'Great Propaganda Victory'

There was no need for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit China, negotiate with Xi Jinping, and assert that the U.S. doesn't support Taiwan's independence, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Monday, arguing that Blinken's actions gave Xi a "great propaganda victory."

"What he did was hand Xi Jinping, who's in trouble now economically and kind of on an edge politically, a great propaganda victory," Navarro told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"There's no reason whatsoever for the United States to talk to these people," Navarro said. "Xi Jinping is going to invade Taiwan when he will, and he's going to do it. No talking is going to talk him out [of it]. And then this pushed us closer to that because of what Blinken said. Xi Jinping is going to keep giving armaments to Russia in their invasion of Ukraine, because, when push comes to shove, he wants [Russian president Vladimir] Putin's support for the invasion of Taiwan."

The Chinese Communist Party also sees the Biden administration's weakness, since Hunter Biden's laptop has shown payments from the CCP to the Biden family, Navarro noted.

"What I learned from four years in the Trump administration is that the Chinese diplomatic strategy is simply to delay all negotiations out as far as they can, so there will be no action against them as they have their way with us," Navarro explained. "Blinken didn't even friggin' mention that Cuba spy satellite, which is the greatest existential threat now in our hemisphere [that] we've had since the Cuban missile crisis, didn't even go there.

"This is not simply a surveillance post where they're going to listen to our conversations and surveil our shipping traffic," he said. "If you look at what they've done in the South China Sea on islands, what they have is offensive, cyber, and electronic warfare capability. So, if there is, for example, a Taiwan contingency, they will be positioned 90 miles from our shores to launch cyber and electronic warfare attacks against our infrastructure, against our financial system. They can misdirect our traffic or subway systems, and bring down her electricity grid a lot easier when they're 90 miles from Miami than they can right now."

'The fact that Blinken didn't even raise that or the spy balloon, it's just criminal."

Navarro argued that this is why we need former President Trump back in the White House, adding that President Biden is "such a failure to this country."

"It's dangerous. He's endangering the American people. He's putting our young men and women on naval ships in the South China Sea at risk because of his recklessness," Navarro said.

