Peter Morici to Newsmax: Fed Must Raise Interest Rates More

The Federal Reserve will likely have to go "a lot further" with interest rate hikes if it hopes to use that method to curb inflation, economist Peter Morici told Newsmax on Wednesday before the Fed's expected announcement that it will order increases for the sixth time this year.

"Having interest rates at 4% when inflation is at 8% or 10% is not high," Morici told Newsmax's "National Report." "The thing to look for today, though, is the messaging about the next rate increase."

The Fed was expected, after its meeting Wednesday, to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point, marking not only its sixth interest hike this year but the fourth time it's raised rates at that level, according to The New York Times.

However, officials with the Fed suggested there may be a reason to dial back increases to allow the economic effect of its aggressive moves to play out, but have not said when that could take place.

"What will happen in December?" Morici asked. "Will the Fed scale back to say half a percentage point from three quarters? Will they tip their hand on that? Wall Street's looking for some indication."

Meanwhile, the White House on Tuesday took credit for increases in Social Security checks, tweeting: "Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership," but the post was taken down after Twitter clarified the post.

In its clarification, Twitter pointed out that the increase comes "due to the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on the inflation rate. President Nixon in 1972 signed into law automatic benefit adjustments tied to the Consumer Price Index," reports Mediaite.

Further, with the inflation being what it is, "seniors are not ahead by this at all," said Morici. "It's an example of all the disinformation that's coming out of the White House these days. You know, like calling it the Inflation Reduction Act when it increases the deficit."

The administration, Morici added, will be "called to task on Tuesday" with in the midterm elections.

"They're in for some hard times," he said. "These are the desperate acts of drowning men."

