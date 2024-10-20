Pete King to Newsmax: 'No Justification' to Release Jack Smith Docs

There was "no justification" for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to release more documents from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I haven't practiced law for a while, but there was absolutely no justification, no reason for that evidence to be released," the New York Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" with former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., commented.

The hundreds of pages unsealed Friday contained many sections that were redacted and marked sealed, including information that Chutkan ordered to be made public earlier this month in Smith's argument that Trump is not immune from allegations in the case, linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protests.

"To release it now serves no purpose other than politics," said King, noting that the trial in the election interference case remains several months away.

"That's raw, unexamined evidence put forth by the prosecution who is out to get Donald Trump," said King. "For a court to release that at this time shows the bias of the court, shows the bias, unfortunately, of the legal system against the former president of the United States, and it's absolutely disgraceful."

King added that he would also consider it disgraceful if such information was released about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris or President Joe Biden.

"There was no reason for that to be released at this time other than to prejudice voters against Donald Trump," he said.

Kingston, meanwhile, called Smith and people who are "obsessed" with the court cases against Trump "zealots."

"It's absolute lawfare, and the voters over the last year have come to that conclusion," he said. "That's why with every prosecution and every indictment, [Trump's] polling numbers have gone up."

King also discussed Trump's efforts in Pennsylvania, the state that could decide the election.

"Each day, it appears Donald Trump is moving up a few inches," said King. "The momentum is going with him. I think the demographics are going with him in Pennsylvania. So right now, I would say that if he wins Pennsylvania as much as he can guarantee anything in this election, I would say he's going to win."

Trump has also been "taking the gospel to the tough lands" by speaking in traditionally blue states, said Kingston.

"It's an important thing to do to show America that he wants to lead everybody," he said. "He's not just going to be political about it. And I think he's going to convert some people. I think it's quite possible, too, that the whole election becomes a landslide."

He added that he doesn't see why Jewish or Catholic voters would support Harris, after she skipped the Al Smith dinner last week.

King agreed with Kingston, calling it a "direct insult" for her to skip the event, noting that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul were all present.

"Whether you're religious or not, this was a direct insult, which no one has done since Walter Mondale in 1984," said King.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com