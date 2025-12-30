Rep. Stauber to Newsmax: Gov. Walz Taking 'No Accountability' for Fraud

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is so far not accepting responsibility for billions in fraud committed against the state and its legal residents.

Stauber said on "National Report," "I can tell you that Tim Walz has not taken any accountability whatsoever."

Stauber said billions of dollars of fraudulent claims paid by the state government amount to massive theft that Walz allowed to happen. "This has happened for the last six, seven, eight years under his watch."

Stauber added that his state party leader, Alex Plechash, did the right thing by demanding that Walz resign. "Our GOP chair in Minnesota is right to challenge Tim Walz on staying in office."

Stauber said his constituents are stunned at the crimes being revealed in the state.

"Minnesotans are outraged at this fraud. I mean, we're looking at between $9 billion and $11 billion of hard-earned taxpayer money fraudulently used by members of the Somalian [sic] community in Minneapolis."

Some estimates are as high as $18 billion in fraud that may be involved. Stauber said Walz, the former Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, needs to face consequences.

"The fact of the matter is it was under his watch. He had DHS whistleblowers come forward, and Walz and his administration threatened them, monitored them."

Walz has been protected by some state media outlets, said Stauber. "You know, the Minneapolis media shielded Tim Walz until he became a national candidate."

"And we knew that when the national media would expose him, they would find out that he is a major, major disappointment for the state of Minnesota to allow this fraud to happen."

Stauber said many residents of Minnesota are upset at what they are learning "and see the hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud at their day care or healthcare centers, medical transport, autism centers. It's through the roof."

He believes, however, that the Trump administration will get to the bottom of the crimes and hold all involved responsible.

"I am glad that the Trump administration [is] coming to Minnesota to save us from this fraud," said Stauber.

Conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley is credited with uncovering much of the fraud. His recent video showing locations where alleged fraudulent activity occurred went viral with tens of millions of views and drew outrage from around the country.

