Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: US Military Set for Decisive Action Against Iran

American military planners are moving forward with confidence in their strategy against Iran, signaling that groundwork laid during Congress' recess has positioned the Pentagon for decisive action following the collapse of ceasefire talks, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax on Monday.

The Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "I've touched base with people inside the Pentagon — they feel very confident on where they're going, and so do I," adding that while lawmakers were back in their districts, "a lot of work has gone on" behind the scenes.

President Donald Trump has moved to escalate pressure on Tehran after negotiations failed to produce an agreement, with the administration preparing to intensify military operations in the region, including by imposing a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Sessions voiced support for the president's approach, arguing that the U.S. must "resume where we were" and continue pushing until its objectives are achieved.

"We've got to keep pushing and make sure that our objectives are met," he said, calling the breakdown in talks "bad news" and expressing disappointment in Iran's posture.

At the same time, Sessions made clear that U.S. success would not necessarily depend on regime change in Tehran, suggesting instead that Iran could end the conflict by backing down.

"They're allowed to tap out, and if they tap out, that's fine with me," he said, warning that significant threats remain unresolved.

Among those concerns, Sessions pointed to naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's drone capabilities as "game-changing issues" that could complicate the conflict and require sustained military focus.

"We've got still serious issues that we've got to take care of. These mines are legitimate game-changing issues, as well the drone supply that's left — so it's not going to be an easy battle," he said. "But it is one that must be fought and one that must be won."

Sessions added that returning lawmakers are increasingly aligned with the administration's stance, though he acknowledged that not all members of Congress share the same perspective as the situation continues to evolve.

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