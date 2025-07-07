Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: 'Very Proud' of Response to Texas Flash Floods

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax Monday that he's "very proud" of the way Texans are coming together to help each other following the catastrophic flooding in Kerr County over the weekend that killed more than 80 people, including dozens of young girls who were attending summer camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

"I'm very proud of Gov. [Greg] Abbott," Sessions said on "Wake Up America." "I'm very proud of the job that is being done by law enforcement, first responders. We saw with great heroism the Coast Guard that came to help, plucking people out [with] helicopters, 120 people that were up in trees, way up, 40 feet up. And this is what happens when you have neighbors helping neighbors."

"This is what I think President [Donald] Trump has given us back — a spirit of helping each other in our time of need," he said. "And the federal government, I know, is there also. So very, very pleased with the response so far."

Sessions, who serves as chair for the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, said he will travel to Texas to "review this flood" and determine the scale of the federal response.

"We then have a question of the response that will come from [the Federal Emergency Response Agency], the response that will come from Congress, and the need to make sure that we properly respond back to this terrible, terrible problem," he said.

Trump is expected to travel to central Texas to tour the devastation in person later in the week. Sessions hedged when asked if he thought that Trump's tour will make him rethink his administration's priority on returning much of FEMA's functionality to the states.

"I think it's important that we understand that Texas has lots of abilities that other states do not have," he said. "I went out and was a part of the [response to the wildfire] problem out in Hawaii. I've been a part of the [response to the flooding] issue in North Carolina.

"Those are two states that do not have, really, the resources nor the people that are able to lead others to that recovery. Texas has those people, so, I think, yes, I think directly negotiating with Texas, they will know their own needs."

"We want to put our lives back together," Sessions added. "The governor of the state of Texas, Greg Abbott, wants to put people's lives back together. It's a Herculean effort."

