Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: US Needs Better, Efficient Postal Service

Rep. Pete Session, R-Texas, told Newsmax Saturday that while the U.S. stills needs mail service, "we need it to be efficient."

"We need it to be a part of regular life, but we need to make it better," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy plans to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the U.S. Postal Service budget and he'll do that working with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, according to a letter sent to members of Congress on Thursday.

DOGE will assist the Postal Service with addressing "big problems" at the $78 billion-a-year agency, which has sometimes struggled in recent years to stay afloat. The agreement also includes the General Services Administration in an effort to help the Postal Service identify and achieve "further efficiencies."

Sessions, who also serves as co-chair of the Congressional DOGE Caucus, said the Postal Service needs to evolve for the future."We've got rural areas that are growing. We've got all sorts of issues with people moving across the country into places that are brand new — without a post office, without all the amenities, and we've got to decide what we're going to look like," he said.

"I'm looking forward to working not just with DOGE on this, but really the people inside the post office have seen this change for some time."

Sessions said changes need to be made to the Postal Service to make it affordable and to meet "the needs of the consumer," which could include delivering only three days a week.

"But that can be done Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, where you're not driving the same route every day. We also have problems where members of the post office are working mandatory overtime and have been for years because they don't have enough people who are out delivering the mail.

"It is an expensive proposition we've got to get right," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com