Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Mullin Confirmation Could 'Reset Tone' at DHS

The confirmation of Markwayne Mullin as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security could mark a turning point in how the agency operates and is perceived, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Tuesday.

The Texas Republican told "National Report" that Mullin’s leadership may bring a recalibration to DHS priorities, moving away from constant public controversy and toward a more measured approach aligned with the administration’s wider agenda.

"The bottom line is now Secretary Markwayne Mullin … recast, reset the tone and the stage when he said that it is his idea that the department will not be on the tube every day as the first thing the American people see.

"The administration wants to see positive progress on the economy and a good number of other things."

Sessions suggested that DHS, particularly its immigration enforcement arm, had become a frequent flashpoint in public discourse, creating political headwinds not only for the administration but also for the country more broadly.

"That work that ICE was doing became a daily beating, not just for the administration, but the American people," he said.

Mullin, a former senator, was confirmed with some bipartisan support, a development Sessions indicated could help the new secretary navigate political sensitivities while maintaining the department’s core mission.

"I think now Secretary Markwayne Mullin understands perhaps some sensitivities about politics," Sessions said, adding that he hopes Mullin will continue to receive backing from the White House "for the mission that lies ahead."

The congressman also pointed to the importance of restoring focus within DHS as it handles a range of responsibilities — including border enforcement, transportation security, and emergency response.

While challenges remain, Sessions said the leadership change offers an opportunity to stabilize the department’s public image and operational direction.

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