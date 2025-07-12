Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: White House Staff 'Lied' About Biden

White House staff during the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden "lied" about his competency, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax Saturday.

"We could see otherwise with him falling," Sessions told "The Count."

"We could see with his misuse of words. We could see a lot of things that came to light."

Biden's former White House physician refused on Wednesday to answer questions as part of the House Oversight Committee's investigation into Biden’s health in office.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor invoked his rights under the Fifth Amendment during a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee, his attorney and lawmakers said.

The Republican-controlled committee subpoenaed O'Connor last month as part of a sweeping investigation into Biden's health and his mental fitness as president. Republican committee members claim some policies carried out during Biden's term through the use of the White House autopen may be illegitimate if it's proven the Democrat was mentally incapacitated for some of his term.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the Oversight chair, said O'Connor's refusal to testify made it "clear there was a conspiracy."

Sessions said O'Connor was wrong to refuse to answer questions and that the truth is required when it comes to the capacity of a president.

"There are lots of things that happened administratively, including decisions the president makes that directly are affected by mental competency, your ability to handle the duties of the job," he said.

"The White House hid behind not just the fact, the truth, they hid behind a desire to keep him in office. And when questions come like this, they need to be met properly. And those are done constitutionally, not only through the Congress, but also in talking to official people who are paid officers of the federal government."

Sessions said everyone on Biden's staff should be held accountable for hiding the truth from the nation.

"And they denied this and they lied about it. And that misleading people about the health and mental fitness of a president, we will make sure is vetted."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com