Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Biden, Dems 'Made Friends' With Inflation

The Biden administration and Democrats have "made friends" with inflation through their policies, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"This president, as a long-term senator going back and forth to Delaware and back, he has no clue what the American people are going through," Sessions told "Saturday Report," adding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have also led to the growth of inflation through their actions.

"They talked people into not working, in a capitalist country, rather than going to work," he said of Democrats. "That meant that the teachers unions they have become very close and dear friends with, they talked them into staying home, so parents have to stay home."

Democrats are also looking at gasoline "from the socialist perspective," Sessions said.

"They want to do away with this energy that comes from sources from under the ground," he added. "They want to look at global warming and they're trying to push that but the bottom line is that trucks are the most efficient way, large trucks, to get goods and services around the country, so it affects everything."

But with inflation being at the worst rate in 40 years, that will be a "deal killer" to voters this year, Sessions said.

The congressman also mentioned that Sunday would have been late President Ronald Reagan's 111th birthday, and noted the Republican giant had people surrounding him who "knew what they stood for."

"They stood for capitalism, for the rule of law," Sessions said. "They stood for protecting this country and trying to make it stronger and better in a world that even back then was as destabilized as it is today."

But Biden, said Sessions, "is attempting to inflict leftist and communist policies by the people who would surround him and lead his administration."

