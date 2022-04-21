Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Biden, Dems, 'Invited' Migrant Surge

The Biden administration and other entities, in hopes of furthering their political goals, have invited "people all over the world" to enter the United States illegally and have created the current border crisis, Rep. Pete Sessions told Newsmax Thursday.

"The State Department, the Biden administration, and the U.N. have invited these people all over the world to come and to illegally, what I believe is illegally, to cross our border and to drop everything they have," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "There are millions in transit. They have to do this so that they achieve their political goals of getting 4 million people in the country in the first year-and-a-half."

And while much of the attention has been on Texas, Session said that the "real story" is taking place in Yuma, Arizona.

"It has an opening at two different places that are about 200 yards long, and there have been 165,000 people as of a week ago, that have come across that border," Sessions said. "They brought everything they've got and they walked across and there they were met by a Border Patrol person, one person for hundreds of people at a time."

That's because the administration "has placed a demand on the Border Patrol, which is nonpolitical, that they must quickly process these people. It has overwhelmed the Border Patrol," said Sessions.

Meanwhile, another major part of the story is the estimated 17,500 people who have run away from the Yuma, Arizona, sector.

"These are people who do not want to be detained or arrested because they're criminal aliens," said Sessions. "They are people that are either bringing children with them, drugs, or they had committed a felony in this country and they do not want to be detained or put back in jail."

This all has created a "sad story, one of loss of rule of law, one where we have our country being overridden by this administration," he added. "The Democratic Party is at the very heart of this. We asked them how many Democrats have ever come down there. The answer is only two senators that were Democrats."

Sessions also commented on the Department of Justice's plans to fight action from a federal judge in Florida to stop the mask mandate on airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

"The judge who wrote the order was well-versed, understood the law ... and dissected the law to say it is not correct," said Sessions. "I don't intend to wear my mask. I don't think anyone else should. And I think that the court of appeals will reject their request."

