Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Reckless Protests Targeting ICE 'Should Not Be Tolerated'

Protests targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have crossed a dangerous line and should not be tolerated, Rep. Pete Sessions warned Newsmax on Monday.

The Texas Republican told "Wake Up America" that activists are obstructing federal law enforcement and creating unsafe conditions for officers carrying out their duties.

Sessions, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said demonstrations involving harassment, intimidation, and interference with ICE agents undermine the rule of law and put officers in untenable situations.

"This protesting that goes on, honking of horns, obstructing federal law enforcement should not be tolerated," the congressman said, adding that ICE officers "are being put in a difficult circumstance. Just have someone put an iPhone on your face and follow you around, and yell and scream at you, and at some point that becomes a real problem."

The congressman said he fully supports the Trump administration's immigration enforcement strategy.

The comments come as ICE operations and protests against them have intensified nationwide, with immigration enforcement emerging as a central flashpoint between the administration and Democrat officials and activist groups critical of federal policy.

Addressing another issue, Sessions said Republicans have a clear opening to reclaim the healthcare debate ahead of the midterm elections this November, arguing that Democrats are relying on fear-driven messaging while preparing for another government shutdown to force their agenda.

"[Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer intends to shut down the government," Sessions said. "Make no mistake about it."

Sessions pushed back on Schumer's comments that Democrats hold the upper hand in the messaging battle and plan to make healthcare and the high cost of living their top issues for this year's election.

Sessions said Schumer's confidence is misplaced and insisted Republicans are positioned to deliver a superior alternative to the Affordable Care Act, which he described as both costly and restrictive.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com