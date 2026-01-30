Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Shutdown Deal Faces Uphill Fight

Rep. Pete Sessions warned Friday morning on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that time is running short for Congress to complete a government funding package and prevent another shutdown.

The Texas Republican said House negotiators had landed on what he viewed as "a compromise" and "a bipartisan agreement," but he cautioned that "the events of the last 10 days have changed the calculus for people's votes in a large way."

With that shift, he said, "it is not a sure deal," even as lawmakers face the prospect of key operations halting if no agreement is reached by 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

"It is very important that Homeland Security still stay at work, that we continue the commerce of this country, our airports, our borders," he said, arguing the stakes are too high for brinkmanship.

"This is something that no one should have an appetite for, allowing it to be shut down," Sessions added, before acknowledging the current fight is "hardball."

Sessions said the path forward starts with locking in the House agreement and then moving it quickly through the Senate and to the White House.

"We've got to make sure we pass it in the House first ... then it can head to the Senate and go to the president," he said.

Pressed on Democrats' objections to Homeland Security funding, Sessions said they are "looking for something that would give them a foothold," shifting from "[releasing files related to Jeffrey] Epstein" to "the economy" and now "ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]."

He argued the strategy risks collateral damage, noting rising pressure "not only at our border but around the world" and the need for resources for security personnel.

The Republican majority in the House is "down literally to an even vote," Sessions said, meaning "everybody has to be on board" for the bill to pass.

Procedurally, he said the Rules Committee could meet "either Sunday or Monday," with legislation needing to be available "for probably 48 hours" before the full House votes.

That tight timetable could be complicated by travel disruptions, Sessions warned, saying "we also have weather problems" and that "even one member" delayed at an airport could be "detrimental."

Late in the interview, Sessions weighed in on President Donald Trump's nomination of former Fed governor Kevin Warsh to replace Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.

He noted that Trump "has been unhappy with Jay Powell," with whom the president often clashed over interest rates.

"It is time for a change, and we will welcome Kevin," Sessions said.

