Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: PBS Divides, Rather Than Providing Fair Info

Shutting down PBS is appropriate, because it intentionally broadcasts content that is meant to divide the American people rather than giving data and information that is important for the pubic to know, Rep. Pete Sessions told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Texas Republican, who is the DOGE caucus co-chair, told "Wake Up America" that "I have problems with the PBS and the political content that they dwell on. They dwell on issues and ideas that are meant to divide... the American people [and] don't provide content in a proper context... they have content that opens up wounds rather than provides data and information."

Sessions was discussing the growing pressures that Senate Republicans are facing to keep pace with a Friday deadline on approving the White House's $9.4 billion in DOGE cuts by starting with a procedural vote Tuesday on the process.

The congressman said that the DOGE cuts – primarily to foreign aid, as well as public television and radio – "are serious issues that House Republicans have for many years disagreed with the spending that went on, including increased spending, and we are really happy that the Senate is going to look at these and see what is possible [to cut back on]."

Sessions emphasized that this is an opportunity to try and move government back "to within its own waistline" and to concentrate on "correct spending," rather than "funding those who provide content against the American Dream."

The congressman stressed that the chance for success are increased, because "we have with President [Donald] Trump a person who actively leads. He does not lead from the rear. He leads from the front."

Sessions also talked about some pushback about getting rid of such successful programs as the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has helped combat the spread of AIDS in Africa for more than two decades.

He said that the program "came in under President George W. Bush and was an exceedingly generous opportunity to meet the needs of what Africa had, that is being overrun by the AIDS virus. America had the opportunity to help the world and did."

Sessions said, "I think that the question is, how is it seen by [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio and Trump now that we are some 20 years past that. What is the leading edge need that people have?... We need to decide if this is part of our foreign policy that is seen by the world as a positive indicator and are we bringing people to our side... and if that is what is in the best interest of the American people."

