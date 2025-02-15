Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Lots to Be Won, Lost in DOGE Battle

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Saturday that the reason emotions and rhetoric are at a fever pitch on Capitol Hill lately is that "there is a lot to be won or lost right now" in the Department of Government Efficiency fight.

Since Elon Musk and his DOGE team have begun uncovering what they call "fraud" and "abuse" in the billions from the federal government, some in the Democratic Party have raised the rhetoric in protest. On Monday, Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., called for a "street fight" and called DOGE "the department of government evil."

Sessions told "Saturday Report" that Democrats have tried to use "lawfare" to "put not just [President] Donald Trump, but people like me in jail."

"They tried to use a political process that's now known as 'lawfare,' where they used the good name of the Department of Justice, or what was the name, and the good name of the FBI to go after opponents. Meanwhile, they protected Joe Biden, they protected Hunter Biden.

"And now we're finding out — as Lee Zeldin very acutely laid out, $20 billion — that after the election, they were still trying to send to fleece the American people," he said.

Sessions, co-chairman of the House DOGE Caucus, said he and his fellow Republicans "better takes our jobs seriously."

"This is not tiddlywinks. There is a lot to be won or lost right now, and I am so glad that Donald Trump has Elon Musk to begin this process of vetting payment processes.

"When I was at AT&T for 16 years, I well understood the power is where the money is and goes. And they're trying to fleece the taxpayer of the United States, and we're going to stand up against that. I am proud of being a 'Musk-eteer,'" he said.

