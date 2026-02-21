Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: DHS Funding Standoff Leaves US 'Nowhere'

With Republicans and Democrats remaining at an impasse over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, a prolonged stalemate could eventually disrupt operations at agencies such as FEMA, TSA, and the Coast Guard, Rep. Pete Sessions warned Saturday on Newsmax.

"The bottom line is, Rob, we are actually nowhere," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," saying Republicans view DHS and related agencies as essential to national security.

"Any further delay is going to mean that the American people, once again, will see why we will pin the tail on the donkey," he added.

Sessions blamed Democrats for the standoff and said the party has "lost the confidence of the American people" after four years under former President Joe Biden.

He said Republicans are in a position of needing to move funding efforts forward because "the Democrats vote no."

Asked how a continued delay could affect DHS components, Sessions said the near-term impact may be limited while funding remains available, but warned the longer the situation drags out, the higher the risk of reduced readiness and operational strain, including training issues, long lines at travel choke points, and FEMA preparation work with states.

Turning to Texas politics, Sessions said the state's Senate primaries are shaping up as a test for both parties heading into November, with early voting already underway. He said Democrat contender Rep. Jasmine Crockett may energize liberal voters but added that her posture "directly at the president" is "out of step with the majority of people."

On the Republican side, Sessions contrasted Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. John Cornyn, noting that Paxton may have an edge with conservatives but, in his view, faces a tougher path in a general election.

"Ken Paxton may be a favorite among conservatives, but he loses to both Democratic candidates in November," Sessions said, adding that Cornyn "wins in November" and that Republicans want to avoid an expensive intraparty fight that drains resources ahead of the fall campaign.

Sessions also discussed his oversight work after the host referenced expected testimony involving former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tied to "the Epstein files."

Sessions said he expects a serious, document-driven session rather than an easy appearance, suggesting the witnesses would face pointed questioning and record review.

"This is a large matter," Sessions said. "It is about the rule of law."

Late in the interview, Sessions touted what he called the "one big beautiful bill," saying Republicans are focused on getting more people back to work and pushing tax changes, including "not taxing overtime pay" and "not taxing tips."

Sessions closed with a consumer warning for tax season, urging filers to get copies of final returns and clearly understand any payment arrangements with tax preparers, saying some constituents have complained refunds were routed through preparers and delayed.

"You need to get a copy of whatever is sent," Sessions said, adding that taxpayers should ensure they are "immediately notified" when refunds arrive.

